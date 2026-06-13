Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,452 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 197,392 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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