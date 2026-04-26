Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,436,550 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.42% of Boston Scientific worth $13,319,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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