Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,761,518 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,990 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.19% of ExxonMobil worth $51,717,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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