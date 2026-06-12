Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 8,354 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $107,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $305.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Tokenized Treasuries Are Moving Onto the XRP Ledger

JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. JPMorgan deploys $20bn in Gulf

Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now.

Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own.

Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s subpoenas in the “debanking” probe create headline risk and could lead to regulatory scrutiny of JPMorgan’s account-closure practices. DoJ subpoenas major banks over account closures

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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