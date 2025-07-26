Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $7,001,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 500,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 941.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $290.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

