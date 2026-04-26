Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,726 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company's stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company's stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $696.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $600.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

CMI stock opened at $660.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.23 and a fifty-two week high of $663.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 26.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $960,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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