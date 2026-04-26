Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $162.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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