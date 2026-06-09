Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,228 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.4% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,802,000 after purchasing an additional 142,911 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $318.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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