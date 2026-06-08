Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,029 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 23,053 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $181.73 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $321.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,119 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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