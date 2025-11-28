Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,708 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

