Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 32,296 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $87,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $446.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $507.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $437.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,810,239.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 26,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,600. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,717 shares of company stock worth $5,309,945. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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