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Vest Financial LLC Sells 45,712 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Cardinal Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vest Financial LLC reduced its Cardinal Health holding by 12.5%, selling 45,712 shares and now owning 319,704 shares worth about $65.7M (roughly 0.13% of CAH and 0.8% of Vest's portfolio).
  • Cardinal Health beat expectations with Q EPS of $2.63 vs. $2.31 and revenue of $65.63B (up 18.8% year-over-year), though its net margin is only 0.68% and return on equity is a negative 92.5%.
  • Analysts remain largely positive — the consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with a $244.33 target versus the stock trading near $202.54, and the company pays a $0.5107 quarterly dividend (about a 1.0% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cardinal Health.

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,712 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vest Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $65,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3%

CAH opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.71 and a 1-year high of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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