Vestcor Inc Sells 9,588 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest news set.

No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest news set. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Schall, DJS Law Group, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities class actions against CommVault Systems, focusing on investors who bought shares between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Schall, DJS Law Group, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities class actions against CommVault Systems, focusing on investors who bought shares between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: The key near-term legal milestone is the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, which may keep the stock in the spotlight as plaintiffs compete to lead the case. Article Title

The key near-term legal milestone is the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, which may keep the stock in the spotlight as plaintiffs compete to lead the case. Negative Sentiment: The allegations center on a prior 31% one-day stock collapse after Q3 2026 results, which suggests the market had already punished CVLT for the reported shortfall and is now facing renewed legal overhang. Article Title

CommVault Systems Stock Up 2.9%

CVLT opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,620,485.70. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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