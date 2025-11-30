VestGen Advisors LLC Acquires 24,804 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,217 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,527 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,667 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 114,319 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,994 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

