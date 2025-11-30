VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $394.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $430.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here