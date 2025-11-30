VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Chevron by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Chevron by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $115,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,662 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

