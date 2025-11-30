VestGen Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

