VestGen Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $509.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.16, a P/E/G ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $511.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

