VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 3,754 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

