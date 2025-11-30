VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $551.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $559.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

