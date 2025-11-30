VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 9,623 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,221 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $110.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here