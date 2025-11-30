Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1%, selling 1,907 shares and leaving 175,063 shares worth $97,075,000, with QQQ representing 3.9% of its portfolio and its second-largest holding.
  • Invesco QQQ increased its quarterly dividend to $0.694 per share (annualized $2.78), paid Oct. 31 with an ex-dividend date of Sept. 22, implying a yield of about 0.4%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.9% of VestGen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $97,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines