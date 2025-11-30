VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.9% of VestGen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $97,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

