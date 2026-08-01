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Vestor Capital LLC Sells 7,396 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vestor Capital cut its Palantir stake by 86.8% in the first quarter, selling 7,396 shares and retaining 1,125 shares valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of PLTR.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $189.88, although BTIG downgraded the stock to neutral and other firms maintain hold or sell views.
  • Palantir reported an 84.7% year-over-year revenue increase and topped quarterly EPS estimates, but insiders sold more than $150 million of stock over three months. The shares also carry a high valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies.

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report
  • Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview
  • Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating
  • Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir
  • Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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