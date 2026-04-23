Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 345,820 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 345,820 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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