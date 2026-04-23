Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,364,638,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock worth $843,503,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company's stock worth $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock worth $555,802,000 after acquiring an additional 326,348 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $578.35 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.48 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $760.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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