Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day moving average of $408.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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