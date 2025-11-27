Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 629 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Booking were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Booking Stock Up 0.1%

BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5,395.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6,141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here