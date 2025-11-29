Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 7,321 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 191.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Pentair were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Pentair by 91.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $105.24 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here