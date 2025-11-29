Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,635 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank's stock valued at $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank's stock valued at $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank's stock worth $198,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank's stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.19.

NYSE RF opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

