Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,936 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,936 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 3.7%

WDC stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,911 shares of company stock worth $4,588,187. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here