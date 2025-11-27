Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,102 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,736 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,477 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30,680.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,078 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $6,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8%

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

