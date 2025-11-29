Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in TransUnion were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $55,607,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $46,128,000.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TransUnion to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.08.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $730,163 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

