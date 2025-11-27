Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 2,201.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,620 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Textron worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,190,786 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $577,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $333,470,000 after buying an additional 279,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,580 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $136,379,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

