Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,138,527,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

GS opened at $815.88 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $786.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.41. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

