Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,106 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,549 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company's stock worth $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company's stock worth $695,645,000 after purchasing an additional 193,442 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $570,233,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $539,563,000 after buying an additional 504,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.64.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here