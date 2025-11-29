Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $572.53 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

