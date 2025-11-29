Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 113,233 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.82.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

