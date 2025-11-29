Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,594 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 735.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors bought 2,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

