Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 606,482 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $343.69 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $398.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $347.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

