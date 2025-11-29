Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

