Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

