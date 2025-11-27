Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $613.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $496.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.09 and a 200 day moving average of $516.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

