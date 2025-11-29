Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $251.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $303.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

