Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in AON were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,238,569,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,251,391,000 after purchasing an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $354.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON's payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.56.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

