Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Docusign were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company's stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $107.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

