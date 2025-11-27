Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Linde were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $407.90 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $406.09 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day moving average of $460.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

