Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $10.80 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $915,295,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,985,759,000 after acquiring an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

