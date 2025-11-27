Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $11.87 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,985 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 55.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 103.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4%

C stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

