Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $13.66 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,586 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $629.13 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

