Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 29,472 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,549,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $757,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $578,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $315,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T. Rowe Price Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T. Rowe Price Group wasn't on the list.

While T. Rowe Price Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here